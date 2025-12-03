LabourStart - UK

Compensation for unfair dismissal could be unlimited

U.K. Union Equity Threatens Actors Strike Over AI 2025-12-05 [Variety]

England Salford Working Class Library joins forces with General Strike 100 2025-12-05 [Now]

England Leicestershire Xmas shopping shutdown during Arriva bus workers strike 2025-12-05 [Unite]

UK From extreme heat to poor mental health: How climate change is harming the workplace 2025-12-05 [Euro News]

Compensation for unfair dismissal could be unlimited 2025-12-05 [Personnel Today]

Near 50% drop in overseas nurses and midwives sparks union pleas to rethink ‘hostile’ immigration plans 2025-12-05 [Morning Star]

Wales TUC Cymru: Welsh public want social care to be delivered as public service, not for profit 2025-12-05 [TUC]

Actors union, Equity, launches indicative ballot for AI protections 2025-12-04 [Equity]

England Union-busting scandal explodes at Leicester academy after rep suspended 2025-12-04 [The Canary]

England Union slams 'ridiculous' fortnight collection plan 2025-12-04 [BBC]

Borough bin strike cancelled as union accepts fresh pay offer 2025-12-03 [Waltham Forest Echo]

RMT warns of surge in violence against rail workers while British Transport Police presence cut 2025-12-03 [IER]

Global COP30: fighting for a seat at the table 2025-12-03 [UNISON]

Teaching staff on strike over 'virtual teacher' 2025-12-03 [BBC]

Avonmouth disaster: Five-year wait for fatal explosion answers 'unfair' 2025-12-03 [BBC]

Trade unions and anti-racist organisations welcome Together Alliance 2025-12-02 [Morning Star]

Metrolink Manchester strikes over driver fatigue postponed after negotiations 2025-12-02 [Unite]

FBU joins TOGETHER alliance against the far right 2025-12-02 [FBU]

Usdaw members overwhelmingly vote for strike action over ‘fire and rehire’ 2025-12-02 [IER]

Rally to support striking mining museum workers in Wakefield this weekend 2025-12-02 [UNISON]

England Strike at ‘frozen turkey capital’ this Christmas 2025-12-02 [GMB]

Strike for pay restoration for resident doctors in England 2025-12-02 [BMA]

NHS staff need pay talks now, says UNISON 2025-12-02 [Unison]

Metrolink tram driver strike escalates over festive season and New Year's Eve 2025-12-02 [Unite]

RMT warns of surge in violence against rail workers while BTP presence cut 2025-12-02 [RMT]

Sultana joins Birmingham bin strikers as agency staff walk out over allegations bullying and blacklist threats 2025-12-01 [Morning Star]

Spycops told to 'use your own condom' when having sex with activists while undercover, whistleblower tells inquiry 2025-12-01 [Morning Star]

Symposium at Marx Memorial Library to mark 40 years since Wapping dispute 2025-12-01 [Morning Star]

UK workers job law overhaul: what workers must know about employment rights 2025-12-01 [Workers Union]

Council and school staff need a fair pay rise, say unions 2025-12-01 [UNISON]

Welsh bus workers celebrate significant pay win after strike action 2025-12-01 [Inside Croydon]

Wales Welsh bus workers celebrate significant pay win after strike action 2025-12-01 [Unite the union]

The hidden workplace pressures inside the trade union movement 2025-12-01 [UWU]

Show of solidarity for workers hit by climate change 2025-12-01 [Islington Tribune]

Strike action continues at Sellafield site this week 2025-12-01 [Cumbria Crack]

Agency workers join bin strike over bullying claims 2025-12-01 [BBC]

Scotland Edinburgh schools: Teachers could vote for strike action over marking and preparation time 2025-12-01 [Edinburgh News]

Private hire union says it expects full involvement in the Mayor of London’s new compensation process 2025-12-01 [taxi-point]

PCS signs recognition deal with Capita for new Pension Scheme contract 2025-11-30 [PCS]

Striking workers issue 'important announcement' 2025-11-30 [Liverpool Echo]

Teachers union to hold indicative ballot on strike action for 'better pay and funding' 2025-11-30 [ITV]

Full list of December 2025 rail strike dates in lead up to Christmas 2025-11-29 [metro]

Important work rights are a step closer 2025-11-29 [UNISON]

Starmer U-turns on Rayner’s reforms for workers’ rights as Labour scraps key manifesto pledge 2025-11-28 [Independent]

Salford chemical workers in rights fight 2025-11-28 [GMB]

What Angela Rayner will do next on workers’ rights 2025-11-28 [NewStatesman]

TUC responds to Government update on Employment Rights Bill 2025-11-28 [TUC]

Christmas crisp shortage? Hula-Hoops workers vote to strike 2025-11-28 [GMB]

England Birmingham bins rally on first day of strike action by agency workers 2025-11-28 [Unite]

This month in labour history

9-12-1913 A Special Delegate Conference of the TUC votes overwhelmingly against calling sympathetic strike action to aid locked-out workers in Dublin. [more]