Top stories
Compensation for unfair dismissal could be unlimited [Personnel Today] 05-12-2025
Actors union, Equity, launches indicative ballot for AI protections [Equity] 04-12-2025
Avonmouth disaster: Five-year wait for fatal explosion answers 'unfair' [BBC] 03-12-2025
Borough bin strike cancelled as union accepts fresh pay offer [Waltham Forest Echo] 03-12-2025
FBU joins TOGETHER alliance against the far right [FBU] 02-12-2025
Other news
This month in labour history
9-12-1913 A Special Delegate Conference of the TUC votes overwhelmingly against calling sympathetic strike action to aid locked-out workers in Dublin. [more]